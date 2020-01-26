Tunisia's Jabeur makes first quarter-finals with win over Wang

Tennis - Australian Open - Fourth Round - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 26, 2020 Tunisia's Ons Jabeur celebrates winning her match against China's Qiang Wang REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Tunisian Ons Jabeur defeated China’s Wang Qiang 7-6(4) 6-1 at the Australian Open on Sunday to become the first Arab woman to make a Grand Slam quarter-final.

Jabeur, who sent former world number one Caroline Wozniacki into retirement in the previous round, dazzled the crowd at Margaret Court Arena with both her variety and power, hitting 29 winners in the 77-minute contest.

Both players struggled to hold serve at the start of the match, each losing an early break, before Jabeur claimed the first set with a forehand winner in a tie-break.

Wang’s game unraveled completely in the second set as she went down two breaks before Jabeur sealed victory with another forehand winner.