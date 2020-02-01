Factbox: Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin

(Reuters) - Factbox on Sofia Kenin, who beat Garbine Muguruza 4-6 6-2 6-2 to win her maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open on Saturday.

Tennis - Australian Open - Women's Singles Final - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - February 1, 2020 Sofia Kenin of the U.S. celebrates with the trophy after winning her match against Spain's Garbine Muguruza REUTERS/Edgar Su

Age: 21

Nation: United States

World ranking: 15

Seeding: 14

Grand Slam titles: 1 (Australian Open 2020)

ROAD TO FINAL:

First round: beat Martina Trevisan (Italy) 6-2 6-4

Second round: beat Li Ann (U.S.) 6-1 6-3

Third round: beat Zhang Shuai (China) 7-5 7-6(7)

Fourth round: beat Coco Gauff (U.S.) 6-7(5) 6-3 6-0

Quarter-final: beat Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) 6-4 6-4

Semi-final: beat 1-Ash Barty (Australia) 7-6(6) 7-5

MAKING HER NAME

*Born in Moscow to Alexander and Lena Kenin

*The family moved to the United States a few months after she was born.

*She began playing tennis at the age of five, drawing inspiration from her father who had played recreationally.

*She started playing in United States Tennis Association (USTA) girls’ 10-and-under tournaments at the age of seven, and became the top-ranked player in Florida in that division.

CAREER TO DATE

*She began her professional career on the ITF circuit in 2013 and won her first two professional matches at the age of 14.

*Made her first Grand Slam main draw appearance at the 2015 U.S. Open, losing her opening match to Mariana Duque-Marino.

*Had a breakthrough season in 2018, reaching her first WTA semi-final at the Mallorca Open on grass.

*Her performances further improved in 2019 and she won her first WTA singles title at the Hobart International, where she did not drop a single set during the event.

*Her best result on clay came at the French Open, where she advanced to the fourth round.

*She won her second WTA singles title of the year in Mallorca, before adding more silverware in Guangzhou.

*She was picked as the WTA Most Improved Player of the Year 2019, the first American to win the award since Serena Williams in 1999.

*Kenin on Saturday became the youngest women’s Australian Open winner since Maria Sharapova, who won in 2008 at the age of 20.