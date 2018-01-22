FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 22, 2018 / 4:34 AM / in 2 hours

Tennis: Kerber ends Hsieh's fairytale run to reach quarters

Ian Ransom

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Former champion Angelique Kerber was driven to distraction by the unorthodox game of world number 88 Hsieh Su-wei but overhauled the Taiwanese battler 4-6 7-5 6-2 to reach the quarter-finals of the Australian Open on Monday.

The 21st seed was being tied up in knots by double-sided Hsieh’s angles and slices in a match of clashing styles at Rod Laver Arena before the slender Taiwanese fatigued and the German’s power game prevailed.

Slideshow (2 Images)

Hsieh saved two match points to hold serve in a late burst of resistance but 2016 champion Kerber closed it out in the next game when she whipped an easy passing shot.

Kerber, 30, will meet American Madison Keys for a place in the semi-finals.

Editing by Peter Rutherford

