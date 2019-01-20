Sports News
January 20, 2019 / 1:32 AM / Updated an hour ago

Kvitova hammers Anisimova to reach quarter-finals

Tennis - Australian Open - Fourth Round - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, January 20, 2019. Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova reacts during the match against Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Twice Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova steamrolled American teenager Amanda Anisimova 6-2 6-1 to sail into the quarter-finals of the Australian Open after a year in the Grand Slam wilderness.

The eighth-seed dominated Anisimova’s serve in the early match at Rod Laver Arena and smacked 18 winners to end the 17-year-old’s fairytale run at Melbourne Park after less than an hour.

Lefthander Kvitova booked her first quarter-final appearance in Melbourne since her run to the 2012 semi-finals and first at a Grand Slam since the 2017 U.S. Open.

The Czech will meet either Maria Sharapova or Ashleigh Barty for a place in the semi-finals.

Editing by Peter Rutherford

