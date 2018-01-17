Kyrgios keeps cool to fly into third round

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Nick Kyrgios’s new-found focus remained intact despite a night of distractions as the fiery home favorite outplayed Serbia’s Viktor Troicki to reach the Australian Open third round without conceding a set on Wednesday.

The 17th seed dealt with a bellowing fan, a malfunctioning umpire’s microphone and was distracted by a helicopter early in the second set but remained in firm control to claim an impressive 7-5 6-4 7-6(2) victory.

A year after the 22-year-old was jeered by home fans after surrendering a two-set lead against Italian Andreas Seppi to crash out in the second round, he produced more evidence that a run deep into the second week is possible.

Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, the 2008 Australian Open runner-up, is next up for Kyrgios who is shouldering his nation’s hopes of a first home men’s champion since Mark Edmondson in 1976.

The 31-year-old Troicki provided a useful gauge of Kyrgios’s form and fitness, but it was the Australian’s relative calmness in the face of adversity that stood out.

He was already a set in front when a fan decided to make a name for himself by standing up in the front row in the Hisense Arena and began bellowing while filming himself.

Then a couple of games later a red helicopter hovered above the court, drowning out the sound of the ball being struck.

There was plenty of chuntering from Kyrgios but apart from “freaking out” after a late lapse when he dropped serve at 5-4 in the third, he stuck diligently to his task.

ODD INCIDENTS

Australian Open - Hisense Arena, Melbourne, Australia, January 17, 2018. Nick Kyrgios of Australia shakes hands with Viktor Troicki of Serbia after Kyrgios won their match. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

”I think obviously it’s pretty easy to think, ‘Why me?'“ Kyrgios said of the odd incidents. ”The guy in the crowd was crazy. I didn’t really know what was going on.

“The helicopter, that’s when I was thinking like, of course, it’s at my match. It’s just hovering there. Of course, it is.”

“Hearing the ball actually come off the racket is a pretty big thing. I missed four returns. I‘m blaming the helicopter.”

Kyrgios got a helping hand at 5-5 when Troicki served two consecutive double faults to go 0-40 down and he rifled away a backhand winner after a ferocious baseline exchange.

Two unforced errors from Troicki gifted Kyrgios a break at the start of the second set and he then dipped into his bag of dinks and chips and fizzing winners to take a two-set lead.

Kyrgios broke in the third game of the third set but what looked like being a routine victory when he served at 5-4 hit a snag as, out of nowhere, he dropped serve.

“When he (Troicki) broke back in the third set, I started freaking out a little bit,” Kyrgios said.

Troicki saved one match point at 1-6 in the tiebreak with a deft volley but Kyrgios punched a backhand into the corner a point later to complete a good night’s work and supply further evidence that he is harnessing his unique talent.

“I think last year, the year before, I probably would have been probably still out on the court right now, could be losing that match,” Kyrgios said.