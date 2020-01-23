Sports News
January 23, 2020 / 4:51 AM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Medvedev masters Martinez, bleeding nose to advance in Melbourne

1 Min Read

Tennis - Australian Open - Second Round - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 23, 2020 - Russia's Daniil Medvedev uses a towel on his bleeding nose during the match against Spain's Pedro Martinez. REUTERS/Issei Kato

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Fourth seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia dealt with spells of resistance from Spanish qualifier Pedro Martinez and a bleeding nose on his way to a 7-5 6-1 6-3 win on Thursday to reach the third round of the Australian Open.

Medvedev, a U.S. Open finalist last year, arrived in Melbourne in red-hot form, winning all his singles matches at the inaugural ATP Cup before a three-set defeat to seven-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic in the semi-final.

The 168th-ranked Martinez, who had never won a tour-level match before his Australian Open debut this week, could only break his opponent’s serve once and created three more chances for a break in the sixth game of the third set but did not have enough to challenge the clinical Russian.

Medvedev’s nose started bleeding while he was up 5-0 in the second set and he was back on court firing on all cylinders after a medical timeout to set up a third round clash against Spaniard Jaume Munar or local hope Alexei Popyrin.

Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below