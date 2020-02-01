Krejcikova, Mektic claim mixed doubles title at Australian Open

Tennis - Australian Open - Mixed Doubles Final - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - February 1, 2020 Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova and Croatia's Nikola Mektic celebrate with the trophy after winning their match against Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the U.S. and Britain's Jamie Murray REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Fifth seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Nikola Mektic completed a remarkable comeback win over American Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Briton Jamie Murray to clinch the mixed doubles title at the Australian Open on Saturday.

Krejcikova and Mektic proved too strong for the reigning U.S. Open champions in the tiebreak, winning eight straight points on their way to a 5-7 6-4 (10-1) victory on Rod Laver Arena.

Czech Krejcikova successfully defended her title after winning the event with American Rajeev Ram last year, while Croatia’s Mektic captured his maiden Grand Slam trophy.