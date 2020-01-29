Muguruza downs Pavlyuchenkova to reach Australian Open semis

Tennis - Australian Open - Quarter Final - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 29, 2020 - Spain’s Garbine Muguruza in action during her match against Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. REUTERS/Edgar Su

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Garbine Muguruza stormed back into the Grand Slam big time with a 7-5 6-3 win over Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to reach her first Australian Open semi-final on Wednesday.

The twice Grand Slam champion will meet former finalist Simona Halep on Thursday for a place in Saturday’s final after producing her most complete performance at Melbourne Park this year on a sunbathed Rod Laver Arena.

In a match of grunting baseline pounders, Spaniard Muguruza broke the 30th seeded Russian twice in the second set and charged to the finish in a hailstorm of winners.

Pavlyuchenkova saved a match point with a thumping backhand but was powerless to deal with the second as Muguruza sealed the match with a deft drop-volley.