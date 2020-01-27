Sports News
January 27, 2020 / 5:49 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Muguruza powers past Bertens into last eight

Tennis - Australian Open - Fourth Round - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 27, 2020 Spain's Garbine Muguruza in action during her match against Netherlands’ Kiki Bertens REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Garbine Muguruza powered into the Australian Open quarter-finals with a 6-3 6-3 demolition of ninth-seed Kiki Bertens in just 68 minutes on Monday.

Muguruza, a former French Open and Wimbledon champion, was unseeded at Melbourne Park and has proved a dangerous floater in the draw, having also thrashed fifth seed Elina Svitolina 6-1 6-2 in the previous round.

The 26-year-old Spaniard, who was rusty before the tournament after withdrawing from Hobart with a virus and then lost the first set of her first round clash with Shelby Rogers 6-0, was almost unstoppable on Monday.

She broke Bertens five times throughout the match, including in the final game, and clinched a quarter-final with either Angelique Kerber or Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova when she blasted a forehand winner down the line.

Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

