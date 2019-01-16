Nadal spins his way into third round with near flawless display

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal picked apart second round opponent Matthew Ebden 6-3 6-2 6-2 at the Australian Open on Wednesday, in a near flawless display of top-spinning artistry.
The second seed overcame an early first set challenge from the Australian, who should have secured a break-of-serve with the scores locked at 3-3.
Ebden missed a backhand volley off an unexceptional passing shot - and it proved costly.
The Australian was broken the next game, succumbing with a double-fault, and the Spaniard went through the broken line of defense.
The 17-times Grand Slam winner was never seriously challenged again, and moved seamlessly into the third round where he will play either Alex de Minaur or Henri Laaksonen.
