MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Key statistics from the 7-6(2) 5-7 6-4 victory for Japan’s Naomi Osaka over Czech Republic’s Petra Kvitova in the Australian Open final on Saturday (prefix denotes seeding):

Tennis - Australian Open - Women's Singles Final - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, January 26, 2019. Japan's Naomi Osaka and Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova pose with their trophies. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

4-Naomi Osaka 8-Petra Kvitova

Aces 9 5

Double faults 4 4

Break points won 3/14 3/10

Net points won 0/3 10/12

Winners 33 33

Unforced errors 33 39

Total points won 116 112

Match duration: Two hours and 27 minutes