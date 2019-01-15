Osaka clubs her way into Australian Open second round

Tennis - Australian Open - First Round - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, January 15, 2019. Japan’s Naomi Osaka in action during the match against Poland’s Magda Linette. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Japan’s Naomi Osaka clubbed her way into the second round of the Australian Open on Tuesday night, beating Poland’s Magda Linette 6-4 6-2.

It was Osaka’s first Grand Slam match since her breakthrough U.S. Open triumph last year, which was partly overshadowed by a row between her opponent Serena Williams and umpire Carlos Ramos.

While Linette, ranked 80, tried to mitigate her rival’s power by standing up near the baseline during exchanges and avoid getting pushed too far back, she was ultimately overcome by her bigger-hitting rival.

Osaka, the fourth seed, will play 21-year-old Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia in the second round.