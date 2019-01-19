Sports News
January 19, 2019 / 2:29 AM / in 21 minutes

Osaka survives Hsieh scare to reach fourth round

Tennis - Australian Open - Third Round - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, January 19, 2019. Japan's Naomi Osaka in action during the match against Taiwan's Hsieh Su-Wei. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka survived a huge scare against Hsieh Su-wei before overhauling the Taiwanese 5-7 6-4 6-1 to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open on Saturday.

The Japanese fourth seed was driven to distraction by double-sided Hsieh’s angled shots and stout defense, and was staring down the barrel at 4-2 in the second set at Margaret Court Arena.

Hsieh’s serve crumbled, however, and Osaka claimed 10 of the last 11 games to close out the match in a barrage of power hitting.

Osaka will play the winner of Wang Qiang and Anastasija Sevastova for a place in the quarter-finals.

