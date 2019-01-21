Pliskova pounds Muguruza to reach quarters

Tennis - Australian Open - Fourth Round - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, January 21, 2019. Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova in action during the match against Spain's Garbine Muguruza. REUTERS/Aly Song

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Karolina Pliskova thrashed twice Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza 6-3 6-1 on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals for the third time in succession.

The Czech seventh seed broke former Wimbledon champion Muguruza five times in the one-sided clash in the afternoon sunshine at Margaret Court Arena.

Needing only 24 minutes to win the second set, Pliskova earned two match points on Muguruza’s serve and sealed the win when the out-of-sorts Spaniard smashed a backhand long.

Pliskova will meet the winner of top seed Simona Halep and Serena Williams for a place in the semi-finals as she continues her bid for a maiden Grand Slam.