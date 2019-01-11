Reaction to Andy Murray's impending retirement from the sport

(Reuters) - Following is reaction to Andy Murray’s announcement on Friday that this year’s Australian Open could be his last tournament as a professional.

Tennis - Wimbledon Preview - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - June 30, 2018 Britain's Andy Murray during practice REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

FORMER U.S. OPEN CHAMPION ANDY RODDICK

“If this is true, I tip my cap to @andy_murray! Absolute legend. Short list of best tacticians in history. Unreal results in a brutal era... Nothing but respect here. I hope he can finish strong and healthy.

“Just thinking out loud here. He deserves his moment to say goodbye at Wimbledon. He’s too important to Great Britain and Wimbledon history to not have it.”

FORMER U.S. OPEN CHAMPION JUAN MARTIN DEL POTRO

“Andy, just watched your conference. Please don’t stop trying. Keep fighting. I can imagine your pain and sadness. I hope you can overcome this.

“You deserve to retire on your own terms, whenever that happens. We love you @andy_murray and we want to see you happy and doing well.”

MURRAY’S FORMER COACH DARREN CAHILL

“When you search for examples of ‘emptied the bucket to be as good as they could be’ there should be a picture of Andy Murray sitting under that quote.

“Remarkable discipline for training, competition, sacrifice, perfection, a little crazy but a legend of a bloke. Bravo Andy.”

MURRAY’S FORMER COACH DANIEL VALLVERDU IN RESPONSE TO CAHILL

“Whatever you think ‘emptying the bucket’ means... times that by 5 and that’s who @andy_murray is. Thank you Andy - thank you for always being you. #1”

SWEDISH FORMER PROFESSIONAL MAGNUS NORMAN

“If true. Feel down to the bone for Andy Murray right now. Amazing player, fighter, nr 1 and multiple GS champion. Deepest respect.”

AUSTRALIAN PLAYER THANASI KOKKINAKIS

“You’re the man muzz.”

FELLOW SCOT AND SNOOKER GREAT STEPHEN HENDRY

“Hard to read that @andy_murray being forced to retire because of injury, no doubt one of Scotland’s greatest ever sportsmen.”