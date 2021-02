Australian Open order of play on Saturday

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 18, 2021 Fans in the stands during the semi final between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Russia's Aslan Karatsev. Crowds return to the Australian Open today after a five-day snap lockdown was lifted following a fresh outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) REUTERS/Kelly Defina

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Order of play on the main showcourt on the 13th day of the Australian Open on Saturday (play begins at 0830 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding):

ROD LAVER ARENA

Women’s singles final

22-Jennifer Brady (U.S.) v 3-Naomi Osaka (Japan)

Mixed doubles final

Samantha Stosur (Australia)/Matthew Ebden (Australia) v 6-Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic)/Rajeev Ram (U.S.)