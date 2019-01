MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Key statistics from Russian Maria Sharapova’s 6-4 4-6 6-3 victory against Denmark’s Caroline Wozniacki in the third round of the Australian Open on Friday (prefix denotes seeding):

30-Maria Sharapova 3-Caroline Wozniacki

Aces 5 5

Double faults 7 3

Break points won 5/12 3/5

Net points won 6/8 1/5

Winners 37 10

Unforced errors 46 21

Total points won 96 82

Match duration: two hours and 24 minutes.