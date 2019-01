Tennis - Australian Open - Second Round - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, January 17, 2019. Austria's Dominic Thiem receives medical attention during the match against Australia's Alexei Popyrin. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Seventh seed Dominic Thiem’s Australian Open campaign came to a premature end with the Austrian retiring hurt in his second round clash against wildcard Alexei Popyrin on Thursday.

Thiem appeared frustrated during the match, smashing one of his racquets, as he trailed 7-5 6-4 2-0 before retiring.

Local favorite Popyrin will play the winner of Lucas Pouille and Maximilian Marterer in the third round.