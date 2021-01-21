Brazilian umpire 'recovering well' after hospitalisation in Melbourne

(Reuters) - Tennis umpire Carlos Bernardes was recovering well after being admitted to hospital on Wednesday while in quarantine in Melbourne ahead of next month’s Australian Open, the ATP Tour said on Thursday.

The men’s governing body said Bernardes’ illness was not related to the novel coronavirus while local media outlets, including Yahoo Australia, said the Brazilian umpire had suffered a heart attack.

“Following admittance to hospital (non-Covid related) on Wednesday in Melbourne, we are pleased to report that ATP Umpire Carlos Bernardes is recovering well,” the Tour said on Twitter.

“Carlos passes on his gratitude for all the well wishes he’s received, and we wish him all the best for a full recovery.”

Photos of Bernardes being wheeled into an ambulance were posted on social media on Wednesday.

Brazilian website TenisNews reported he was expected to be released from hospital on Saturday.

An ATP Tour official since 1990, Bernardes took charge of the 2006 and 2008 U.S. Open men’s finals as well as the 2011 Wimbledon men’s title decider.

As many as 72 players are confined to their hotel rooms for 14 days and unable to train for the Feb. 8-21 Australian Open after passengers on three charter flights to Melbourne returned positive tests for COVID-19.

Other players who arrived on different flights are also isolating but are permitted to leave their hotel rooms for five hours a day to train.