FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
#Sports News
January 19, 2018 / 9:16 AM / in 3 hours

Vandeweghe hit with $10k fine for obscene outburst

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - CoCo Vandeweghe was fined $10,000 for shouting an obscenity at her opponent in her first round match at the Australian Open on Monday, organizers revealed on Friday.

The fine, the highest levied at the tournament so far, was for unsportsmanlike conduct during the American 10th seed’s loss to Hungarian Timea Babos.

Vandeweghe, who had been suffering from flu, told reporters that Babos had been “getting in my face”, prompting her to shout at her and fling her racket to the ground.

The 2017 Australian Open semi-finalist was docked a point for the outburst after already having been handed a code violation for refusing to play while she waited for a banana to be delivered to her on court.

Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Amlan Chakraborty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.