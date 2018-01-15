FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#Sports News
January 15, 2018 / 4:10 AM / Updated an hour ago

Bencic sends Venus crashing out of Australian Open

Ian Ransom

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Belinda Bencic sent an early shockwave through the Australian Open by dumping last year’s finalist Venus Williams out of the first round with an impressive 6-3 7-5 win on Monday.

The 20-year-old Swiss played the 37-year-old American great to perfection, soaking up the fifth seed’s firepower and attacking her wavering serve with abandon under the roof at Rod Laver Arena.

In a tense grand slam opener that felt more like a final, Venus battled to keep touch in an enthralling second set but Bencic unleashed two blazing forehand winners to close out the match in the 12th game.

The resurgent Bencic will meet the winner of Johanna Larsson and Luksika Kumkhum in the next round.

Related Coverage

Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.