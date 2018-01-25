FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Davos
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
Future Of Money
#Sports News
January 25, 2018 / 5:24 AM / Updated an hour ago

Tennis: Wozniacki survives scare to reach maiden Melbourne Park final

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Second seed Caroline Wozniacki came through a late wobble to reach the Australian Open final for a first time with a 6-3 7-6(2) victory over Belgian Elise Mertens on Rod Laver Arena on Thursday.

The Dane had dominated the match until she was 5-4 and 30-0 up as she served for the victory but suffered a bout of nerves which her 22-year-old opponent fully exploited to draw level.

Slideshow (4 Images)

Wozniacki recovered her composure, though, and saved two set points before dominating the tiebreak to seal a title-decider on Saturday against either Simona Halep or Angelique Kerber.

Wozniacki, who has yet to win a grand slam title despite spending 67 weeks as world number one, sealed the victory and a place in her third major final when Mertens dumped a backhand into the net after 97 minutes.

Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney; Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.