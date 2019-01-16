Wozniacki sets up potential third-round showdown with Sharapova

Tennis - Australian Open - Second Round - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, January 16, 2019. Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki reacts during the match against Sweden's Johanna Larsson. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Defending champion Caroline Wozniacki eased past her second round opponent Johanna Larsson 6-1 6-3 in a one-sided clash at the Australian Open on Wednesday.

The victory sets up the potential for an enthralling third round encounter between the Dane and Maria Sharapova, who meets Rebecca Peterson in the second round.

Wozniacki, seeded third, took just over an hour to secure her second consecutive straight-sets win.