American teenager Anisimova humbles Sabalenka

Tennis - Australian Open - Third Round - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, January 18, 2019. Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. waves to spectators after winning the match against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Young American Amanda Anisimova upstaged 11th seed Aryna Sabalenka 6-3 6-2, hitting her way into the fourth round of the Australian Open on Friday.

The fearless 17-year-old bullied her much higher ranked opponent who looked shell-shocked by the power being generated at the other end of the court.

It was Anisimova’s third consecutive straight sets win, which included a 6-0 6-2 destruction of 24th seed Lesia Tsurenko, signaling the arrival of a genuine new talent in the women’s game.

Anisimova, the youngest competitor in the draw, will play the winner of Petra Kvitova and Belinda Bencic in the fourth round.