Don't mention a woman's age in public, says victorious Hsieh

Slideshow ( 5 images )

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Taiwanese giantkiller Hsieh Su-wei offered a token of advice during her on-court interview after upsetting former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu 6-3 6-2 at the Australian Open on Wednesday.

Congratulated by the interviewer at Rod Laver Arena for “still going strong” at the age of 35, Hsieh held a finger to her lips, shook her head and laughed.

“Just little reminder (for) you. In Asia we normally don’t say the girl’s age in the public,” she said, triggering laughter and applause in the stands.

“You look like you’ve got plenty more years left,” the interviewer persisted, digging his hole a bit deeper.

“I look a little bit younger but I try my best standing here,” Hsieh replied. “Thank you for your comment.”

Kaohsiung-born Hsieh is the world’s top-ranked doubles player but also has an impressive resume in singles having beaten some of the world’s biggest names at Grand Slams with her unorthodox double-sided game.

She toppled third seed Garbine Muguruza at the 2018 Australian Open on the way to the fourth round and dumped then world number one Simona Halep out of Wimbledon in the same year.