Factbox: Venus Williams v Belinda Bencic

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - A look at the records of American Venus Williams and Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic before their first round match at the Australian Open on Monday (prefix number denotes seeding).
Age: 37
WTA ranking: 5; (Highest ranking: 1)
Coaches: Richard Williams, Oracene Price, David Witt
Grand slam titles: 7 (Wimbledon 2000, 2001, 2005, 2007, 2008; U.S. Open 2000, 2001)
2017 Australian Open performance: Runner-up
Best Australian Open performance: Runner-up 2003 and 2017
2017 WTA win-loss record: 42-15
Venus reached her first grand slam final in eight years at Melbourne Park last year, losing to younger sister Serena. Hard-hitting fifth seed Venus remains a formidable opponent when on song and will be tough to beat if she makes a run into the second week.
Age: 20
WTA ranking: 78; (Highest ranking: 7)
Coach: Iain Hughes
Best grand slam performance: Quarter-finals, U.S. Open 2014
2017 Australian Open performance: First round
Best Australian Open performance: Fourth round (2016)
2017 WTA win-loss record: 3-8
Unseeded Bencic heads into the Australian Open on the back of strong displays in a successful Hopman Cup campaign for Switzerland where she partnered Roger Federer. The plucky right-hander ended last season on a 15-match winning streak, claiming three ITF titles to get back into the top 100 and could prove a difficult early challenge for Williams.
HEAD-TO-HEAD: (Venus 4 - Bencic 0)
Sept. 2015 - Venus d Bencic 6-3 6-4 (U.S. Open, hardcourt)
Feb. 2015 - Venus d Bencic 6-1 6-2 (Dubai Tennis Championships, hardcourt)
May. 2014 - Venus d Bencic 6-4 6-1 (French Open, clay)
Oct. 2012 - Venus d Bencic 6-3 6-1 (Luxembourg Open, hardcourt)
