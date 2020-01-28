Highlights: Day nine at the Australian Open

Tennis - Australian Open - Quarter Final - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 28, 2020 - Sofia Kenin of the U.S. arrives for her match against Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur. REUTERS/Issei Kato

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Highlights of the ninth day at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Tuesday (times AEDT; GMT+11):

1105 KENIN, JABEUR ON COURT TO OPEN QUARTER-FINALS

American 14th seed Sofia Kenin and Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur are first up on Rod Laver Arena with both playing in their first Grand Slam quarter-final match.

Local favorite and world number one Ash Barty will follow the pair onto the main showcourt against last year’s beaten finalist Petra Kvitova, while Roger Federer closes the day session against American journeyman Tennys Sandgren.

Seven-times men champion Novak Djokovic faces the resurgent Canadian Milos Raonic in the evening.