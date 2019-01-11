Injured Murray says Australian Open could be his last tournament

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Andy Murray celebrates during his first round match against Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka. WTA Premier & ATP 250 - Nature Valley International - Devonshire Park, Eastbourne, Britain - June 25, 2018 Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs/File Photo

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Former world number one Andy Murray has said the Australian Open could be his last tournament as he continues to struggle with severe pain from his troublesome right hip, the Briton said on Friday.

Five-times a runner up at Melbourne Park, Murray had surgery on the hip a year ago and has been unable to recover his best form.

Murray told reporters at Melbourne Park that he had hoped to play until at least this year’s Wimbledon tournament but said he felt the Australian Open might end up being his swansong.

“Yeah, I think there’s a chance of that, yeah for sure,” the emotional Scot said, as he struggled to hold back tears.

“I’m not sure I’m able to play through the pain for another four or five months.”

The Australian Open starts on Monday.