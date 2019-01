Tennis - Australian Open - Women's Singles Final - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, January 26, 2019. Japan's Naomi Osaka reacts during her match against Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Naomi Osaka beat Petra Kvitova 7-6(2) 5-7 6-4 to become the first Japanese player to win the Australian Open on Saturday.

The win made fourth seed Osaka the first player from an Asian country to claim the world number one ranking.