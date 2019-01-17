Raonic overcomes Wawrinka in pulsating four-setter

Tennis - Australian Open - Second Round - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, January 17, 2019. Canada's Milos Raonic celebrates after winning the match against Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Milos Raonic served his way into the third round of the Australian Open on Thursday with a pulsating 6-7(4) 7-6(6) 7-6(11) 7-6(5) victory against former champion Stan Wawrinka.

In one of the best matches of the opening rounds, the 196 cm (6.43 ft) Canadian repeatedly served his way out of trouble against an opponent armed with an elegant as well as destructive single-handed backhand.

The reserved Canadian raised his fists in triumph after his Swiss opponent misfired on his forehand on match point after four hours of intense play.

Raonic, seeded 16, will play the winner of Chung Hyeon and Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the third round.