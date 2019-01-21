Svitolina staves off Keys challenge to reach quarters

Tennis - Australian Open - Fourth Round - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, January 21, 2019. Ukraine's Elina Svitolina celebrates her win against Madison Keys of the U.S. REUTERS/Aly Song

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Elina Svitolina booked a spot in the Australian Open quarter-finals with a 6-2 1-6 6-1 win over American Madison Keys on Monday.

The sixth-seeded Ukrainian, who won the 2018 WTA Finals in Singapore, breezed through the first set with two break of serve before Keys roared back in the second, taking a 5-0 lead before converting her second set point to level the match.

Svitolina, 24, saved five break points during a marathon hold of serve in the decider before breaking 2017 U.S. Open finalist Keys twice and then converting her first match point to seal the contest in an hour and 36 minutes.

In the quarter-finals, Svitolina will meet the winner of the match between U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka and Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia.