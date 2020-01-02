Kyrgios pledges money for victims of Australian bushfires

(Reuters) - Australian Nick Kyrgios has put his hand up to help the victims of raging bushfires in his country by promising a $200 donation for every ace he serves during the home summer season.

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Davis Cup Finals - Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain - November 19, 2019 Australia's Nick Kyrgios in action during his group stage match against Colombia's Alejandro Gonzalez REUTERS/Susana Vera

More than 1,000 homes have been destroyed by the fires fueled by searing temperatures and high winds, with Kyrgios’ hometown of Canberra experiencing its worst air quality and residents have been told to stay indoors.

"I'm kicking off the support for those affected by the fires," world number 30 Kyrgios wrote here on Twitter. "I’ll be donating $200 per ace that I hit across all the events I play this summer."

Eager to help, Kyrgios’ ATP Cup team mate Alex de Minaur raised the stakes and announced he will donate $250 for every ace off his racket during the Australian swing.

“I like this I will go $250 per ace, just because I don’t think I’ll be hitting as many aces as you mate,” the 20-year-old de Minaur tweeted.

John Millman, ranked 48 in the world, also promised to donate $100 for every ace during the Australian summer.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kyrgios had tweeted here to Tennis Australia and proposed a charity exhibition match to help the bushfire victims. The Australian's suggestion was liked by more than 12,500 users.

“It’s pretty tragic what’s going on, especially with my hometown, Canberra, being under a bit of smoke, the most hazardous smoke in the world at the moment,” Kyrgios said on Thursday at an ATP Cup news conference in Brisbane.

“It’s obviously sad for everything that’s going on... There’s no rain predicted there for the next four months, so it doesn’t look like the fires are going to slow down anytime soon, which is pretty sad.”

Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley has since confirmed that a multi-city fundraiser campaign will be launched to support those who have been impacted by the wildfires.

“We want to help these communities in a meaningful way and will announce a number of fundraising and support initiatives that will be rolled out across the ATP Cup, Australian Open and our other events over the coming weeks,” Tiley wrote in a statement.

“Stay tuned for further announcements.”

Kyrgios will kick off his season when Australia take on Germany in Group F of the ATP Cup on Friday.