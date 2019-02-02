Tennis Australia backs Hewitt in dispute with Tomic

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Davis Cup - Semi-Finals - Belgium vs Australia - Palais 12, Brussels, Belgium - September 17, 2017 Australia captain Lleyton Hewitt celebrates during the match between Belgium's Steve Darcis and Australia's Jordan Thompson REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

(Reuters) - Australia’s Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt has been backed by Tennis Australia in his ongoing row with Bernard Tomic, with the governing body’s CEO Craig Tiley confirming on Saturday that Tomic would not be considered for Davis Cup selection.

Twice Grand Slam champion Hewitt said last month THAT he had banned Tomic from playing in the Davis Cup and cut all ties with the player after receiving physical threats against himself and his family from his compatriot, including blackmail.

Tomic, in turn, denied Hewitt’s allegations and called the 37-year-old a liar, while also accusing him of favoritism in the awarding of wildcards to the Australian men’s players.

Tiley said in the statement on Saturday that he was disappointed by Tomic’s disrespect and that Tennis Australia was withdrawing all their support for the 26-year-old.

“Lleyton is right to say Bernard will not be considered for Davis Cup. Bernard does not meet the standards of behavior and commitment to himself, the team or the sport,” Tiley added.

“Now, he is deliberately trying to damage that culture –and not for the first time... We have given (Tomic) more than a decade of support. Ultimately, we have to draw a line when the behavior does not warrant the support.”