Tennis: Del Potro wins opener in Basel to keep London hopes alive

BASEL, Switzerland (Reuters) - Juan Martin del Potro’s quest for an unlikely spot in the ATP World Tour Finals gathered pace as he beat Portugal’s Joao Sousa in his opening match at the Swiss Indoors on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Stockholm Open - Men Semi-Final - Royal Tennis Hall, Stockholm, Sweden - October 21, 2017. Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina in action against Fernando Verdasco of Spain. TT News Agency/Henrik Montgomery/via REUTERS

The Argentine, twice a champion in Basel, maintained the form he showed last week in capturing his first title of the year in Stockholm by overpowering Sousa 6-1 4-6 6-1.

Fourth seed Del Potro will face French qualifier Julien Benneteau in the last 16 at the St Jakobs Hall, where hometown favorite Roger Federer is bidding for an eighth title.

Del Potro began the tournament 14th on the ATP Race to London list but with several players above him missing the rest of the season, the door is still open for the 29-year-old to sneak into the prestigious year-ender in London.

Should he win the title in Basel he would be breathing down the neck of Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta, currently holding the last of the eight spots heading into the Paris Masters, which takes place next week.

Six places have already been taken, but Belgium’s David Goffin, American Sam Querrey and South Africa’s Kevin Anderson are also still in the mix, along with France’s Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

Croatian youngster Borna Coric set up a meeting with second-seeded compatriot Marin Cilic when he came back from squandering set points in the opener to beat Swiss Henri Laaksonen 6-7(8) 6-1 6-3 in one of the day’s other first-round matches.

Top seed Federer, bidding to catch Rafael Nadal and finish a resurgent year as number one in the rankings, returns to action on Thursday when he takes on Frenchman Benoit Paire.