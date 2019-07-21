Jarry joins grandfather as ATP title-winner with Swedish Open win

Tennis - ATP 250 - Swedish Open - Bastad, Sweden - July 21, 2019. Nicolas Jarry of Chile lifts the trophy after winning the men's singles final against Juan Ignacio Londero of Argentina. Bjorn Larsson Rosvall/TT News Agency/via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Chile’s Nicolas Jarry joined his grandfather in the ATP title-winners club on Sunday, beating Juan Ignacio Londero 7-6(7) 6-4 to clinch his maiden crown at the Swedish Open.

Jaime Fillol, who claimed six tour-level titles between 1971 and 1982, introduced the sport to his grandson in Santiago and the 23-year-old repaid the faith with a breakthrough title in his third career final.

“He’s one of the best Chilean tennis players. He taught me the sport since I was little. He took me to great tournaments,” Jarry had said about his grandfather, who reached a career-high ranking of number 14 in 1974, earlier this week.

“I had chances back in Geneva (earlier this season) and I think this time it went to my side. I’m extremely happy. I’ve been working for this for a long time and it really means a lot,” he added after the win.

“We’re a big team back home and I really appreciate everybody who’s been behind me for a long time.”