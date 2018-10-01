FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 1, 2018 / 4:21 PM / Updated an hour ago

Tennis: Rejuvenated Osaka powers past Diyas in China opener

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka showed no signs of fatigue as she marked her return from illness with a 6-4 6-3 win over Zarina Diyas in the China Open first round on Monday.

Tennis - Pan Pacific Open Women's Singles Final match - Arena Tachikawa Tachihi, Tokyo, Japan - September 23, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Osaka, 20, who skipped last week’s Wuhan Open due to a viral infection, broke her Kazakh opponent five times in the 68-minute match to book a second-round clash with Danielle Collins.

The world number six from Japan broke Diyas in the ninth game before claiming the opening set and she reeled off four games in a row before closing out victory.

Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki beat Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic 6-2 6-3 while former world number one Garbine Muguruza of Spain dispatched Russian Ekaterina Makarova 6-0 6-4.

American Madison Keys pulled out with a knee injury before her match against Anastasija Sevastova, local hope Zhang Shuai upset 15th seed Elise Mertens 6-1 3-6 6-3 and seventh seed Karolina Pliskova cruised past Australian Samantha Stosur 6-4 6-4.

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

