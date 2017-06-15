FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Halep pulls out of Birmingham event with ankle injury
June 15, 2017 / 3:28 PM / 2 months ago

Halep pulls out of Birmingham event with ankle injury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Germany's Tatjana Maria reacts during her second round match against Romania's Simona Halep.Christian Hartmann

BIRMINGHAM, England (Reuters) - World number two Simona Halep has withdrawn from next week's Aegon Classic in Birmingham due to a right ankle injury, organisers said on Thursday.

Halep, the beaten finalist in the French Open last week, is the latest top player to pull out from the event after Czech world number three Karolina Pliskova opted to rest her injured elbow ahead of Wimbledon.

Poland's tenth-ranked Agnieszka Radwanska and Monica Puig of Puerto Rico have both pulled out citing illnesses.

Heather Watson, the second-ranked British woman behind world number eight Johanna Konta, has been handed a wildcard along with compatriot Naomi Broady.

World number one Angelique Kerber, two-times Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova and 2016 WTA Finals champion Dominika Cibulkova will all be in action at the WTA Premier level tournament in Birmingham.

Reporting by Simon Evans; editing by Mark Heinrich

