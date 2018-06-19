FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 19, 2018 / 7:40 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Muguruza, Kvitova open grass campaigns with Birmingham wins

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Garbine Muguruza and Petra Kvitova kicked off their grass court seasons on Tuesday with comfortable victories in the first round of the Nature Valley Classic in Birmingham.

Tennis - WTA Premier - Nature Valley Classic - Edgbaston Priory Club, Birmingham, Britain - June 19, 2018 Spain's Garbine Muguruza in action during her first round match against Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes

Spaniard Muguruza, the defending Wimbledon champion, dismantled Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1 6-2 in just over 59 minutes to book a second-round clash against Czech Barbora Strycova.

Defending the Birmingham title, Kvitova looked close to her best as she hit 26 winners, including five aces, to ease past Johanna Konta 6-3 6-4, extending her head-to-head record against the British number one to 3-1.

Slideshow (7 Images)

“We can expect some tough matches from the first round, which on the other hand I think is good, because you have to really show a great performance from the beginning,” the 28-year-old Czech said.

Two-time Wimbledon winner Kvitova takes on 14th ranked Australian Daria Gavrilova in the second round.

Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet

