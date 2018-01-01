Zverev cruises into second round at Brisbane

(Reuters) - Mischa Zverev powered past Australian qualifier John-Patrick Smith 6-4 7-5 to enter the second round of the Brisbane International on Monday.

Eighth seed Zverev fired four aces in the match and converted five out of six break points to come through in an hour and 28 minutes. The German will meet the winner of Tuesday’s match between Argentine Federico Delbonis and American Michael Mmoh.

Earlier, local hope Matthew Ebden dumped out Frances Tiafoe with a 6-3 6-2 victory that set up an all-Australian second round clash with the big-serving Nick Kyrgios.

“Nick has obviously got a great serve,” Ebden said, looking ahead to Wednesday’s match.

”That’s one of his biggest weapons that carried him through well over the past few years, with the upsets and good results that he’s had. He’s obviously good around the court. He moves well for a big guy.

“Last year I played (Ivo) Karlovic, I played (John) Isner, these kind of guys. So I wouldn’t say Nick’s serve is maybe as big or as tall as those guys’, but he’s obviously very accurate and uses it well.”

Ryan Harrison downed Leonardo Mayer 6-4 3-6 6-2 while fellow American Jared Donaldson eased past Jordan Thompson 6-2 6-4. Horacio Zeballos needed 72 minutes to beat Ernesto Escobedo 6-3 6-4 and meets Alexandr Dolgopolov next.