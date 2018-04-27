Bedene, Seppi through to semi-finals in Hungary

(Reuters) - Aljaz Bedene overcame a mid-match blip to beat Italian qualifier Lorenzo Sonego 6-3 2-6 6-2 and advance to the semi-finals of the Hungarian Open on Friday.

“I’m fighting, that’s the most important thing,” fifth seed Bedene said after reaching his sixth tour-level semi-final.

The world number 57 will take on Australia’s John Millman or Yannick Maden next. Millman was ahead 2-6 6-1 5-4 when play was suspended due to darkness.

Italy’s Andreas Seppi, seeking his first title since 2012, fought past a determined Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-4 7-6(3) in another quarter-final earlier in the day.

“I think I played a solid match. I was very focused,” Seppi said. “I played very well in the important moments.”

The world number 55 next meets compatriot Marco Cecchinato. The lucky loser advanced to the last four after upsetting seventh seeded Jan-Lennard Struff 5-7 6-4 6-2.