Lucky loser Cecchinato claims maiden ATP title in Hungary

(Reuters) - Italy’s Marco Cecchinato claimed his maiden ATP Tour title with a 7-5 6-4 victory over John Millman in the Hungarian Open final on Sunday.

Cecchinato converted four out of eight break points to beat his Australian opponent in an hour 47 minutes. The world number 92 became the first lucky loser to win a title since Leonardo Mayer triumphed in Hamburg last July.

“I lost Sunday (in qualifying) and now I won the tournament. It’s amazing for me,” the 25-year-old Cecchinato said. “Maybe it’s a dream, I don’t know.”

Cecchinato broke Millman early in the first set to race into a 4-2 lead, but the 28-year-old Australian dragged himself back into the match by winning the next three games.

Cecchinato saved a set point on his serve while trailing 5-4 before regaining his composure to take the first set.

Millman took a 4-1 lead in the second but Cecchinato fought back in style to claim victory.

“Today is a special day because I won the first title of my career,” he said. “I’m very happy.”

Millman reached the final earlier on Sunday after winning the final set of a 2-6 7-6(3) 7-6(5) victory over last year’s runner-up Aljaz Bedene. The semi-final was suspended on Saturday due to darkness.