Tennis - Cecchinato stuns Seppi to reach Hungary final

(Reuters) - Italy’s Marco Cecchinato shocked compatriot Andreas Seppi 5-7 7-6(4) 6-3 in the Hungarian Open semi-finals on Saturday to reach his maiden ATP Tour title clash.

Lucky loser Cecchinato fired eight aces and converted three out of seven break points to seal his first victory over world number 55 Seppi and advance to Sunday’s final.

“It was a tough match,” Cecchinato said. “I know Andreas very well because we are friends, I have trained with him for so many years.”

The 25-year-old next faces the winner of the other semi-final between Australia’s John Millman and last year’s beaten finalist Aljaz Bedene.

Bedene took the first set 6-2 before Millmann drew level by winning the second 7-6(3) when play was suspended due to darkness before the start of the decider.

Millman earlier on Saturday completed a 2-6 6-1 6-4 victory over Germany’s Yannick Maden after the pair’s quarter-final match was suspended for the same reason on Friday.