Norwegian Ruud claims first ATP Tour title with Argentina win

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - First Round - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 21, 2020. Norway's Casper Ruud in action during his match against Belarus' Egor Gerasimov REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

(Reuters) - Casper Ruud put Portugal’s Pedro Sousa on the defense early and became the first Norwegian to win an ATP Tour title at the Argentina Open on Sunday.

Ruud appeared on his way to an easy victory with his first-set domination but lucky loser Sousa made it a lot tougher in the second before falling 6-1 6-4.

The win is expected to propel the 45th ranked Ruud to world number 34 on Monday, the highest ranking ever by a Norwegian.

In doing so, Ruud will surpass his father and now coach Christian Ruud who was a former player on the tour and previous highest ranked Norwegian (39).

The eighth seed won all nine of his service games without facing a break point, He broke three times and won 43% of his return points.

Ruud broke in his first return game as Sousa, who had his left leg heavily wrapped, was wide on a cross-court forehand.

The 21-year-old claimed the set on a Sousa forehand down the middle long.

The second set was much closer as crowd favorite Sousa pulled within 4-5 before Ruud wrapped up the match on a forehand from well off the court by the Portuguese.