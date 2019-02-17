Sports News
February 17, 2019 / 7:11 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Tennis: Cecchinato overwhelms home favorite Schwartzman in Argentina final

1 Min Read

Tennis - ATP 250 - Argentina Open Final - Lawn Tennis Club, Buenos Aires, Argentina - February 17, 2019 Marco Cecchinato during his final match against Diego Schwartzman REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Italian Marco Cecchinato won the Argentina Open on Sunday with a clinical 6-1 6-2 demolition of hometown favorite Diego Schwartzman.

World number 18 Cecchinato raced through the match in little over an hour to claim his third ATP title.

Buenos Aires-born Schwartzman buckled under the pressure of playing in front of a partisan crowd and at one stage lost seven games in a row.

Cecchinato romped to the title without dropping a set all week. The 26-year-old had previously captured titles in Umag and Budapest last year.

Reporting by Andrew Downie, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below