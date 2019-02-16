Tennis-Top seed Thiem knocked out by home favorite Schwartzman

FILE PHOTO - Tennis - Australian Open - Third Round - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, January 18, 2019. Argentina's Diego Schwartzman in action during the match against Czech Republic's Tomas Berdych. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Local favorite Diego Schwartzman recovered from a shaky start to overcome top seed Dominic Thiem 2-6 6-4 7-6(5) on Saturday and set up a final showdown with Italy’s Marco Cecchinato at the Argentina Open.

Buenos Aires-born Schwartzman fought back from 4-2 down to force a tiebreak in the third set.

The world number 19 held his nerve in a nail-biting tiebreak to condemn Thiem, who had won the title in both of his previous two appearances at the tournament, to his first defeat in the Argentine capital.

Schwartzman will take on Cecchinato in Sunday’s final after the Italian beat another Argentine, Guido Pella, 6-4 6-2.