April 7, 2018 / 9:45 PM / in 19 hours

Tennis: Rain wipes out semi-final action in Charleston

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Rainy weather cut short the semi-final action at the Volvo Car Open in Charleston, South Carolina on Saturday.

German fifth seed Julia Goerges and Latvia’s Anastasija Sevastova, the eighth seed, were tied at 4-4 in the first set when play was suspended.

That semi-final will now be completed after U.S. Open finalist Madison Keys and Dutch 12th seed Kiki Bertens meet in the other semi-final on Sunday morning, tournament officials said.

The championship match will follow in the afternoon.

Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina, editing by Pritha Sarkar

