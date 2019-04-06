Wozniacki stops Martic in Charleston semi-final

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Second Round - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, January 16, 2019. Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki in action during the match against Sweden's Johanna Larsson. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

(Reuters) - Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki moved into the final of the Charleston Open with a 6-3 6-4 victory over Croatia’s Petra Martic on Saturday.

Wozniacki, winner of the South Carolina tournament in 2011, will face either Madison Keys or Monica Puig for the championship on Sunday.

The fifth seeded Dane broke Martic twice in the second set to claim the win.

The victory enabled Wozniacki to maintain her streak of never having lost a set to Martic in six meetings.

The Dane put herself in control of the first set with a crosscourt forehand winner up at the net to go ahead 4-2.

She had six aces in the set.

Wozniacki grabbed another 4-2 lead in the second set but the 16th seeded Martic bounced back to level the set at 4-4.

The Dane broke back and went on to close out the match.