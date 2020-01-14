Jarry suspended after testing positive for banned substances

FILE PHOTO: Nicolas Jarry of Chile in action against Lloyd Harris of South Africa during day 4 of the ATP Cup tennis tournament at Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane, Australia, January 6, 2020. AAP Image/Darren England/via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Chile’s Nicolas Jarry has been provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) after testing positive for two banned substances at last year’s Davis Cup finals in Madrid, the sport’s international governing body said on Tuesday.

During the tournament in November, the 24-year-old, ranked 78 in the world, provided urine samples containing traces of anabolic agents Ligandrol and Stanozolol, which are on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s prohibited list.

Jarry, who won his first ATP title at Bastad in 2019 and reached a career-high ranking of 38th in the world in the summer, said he had never “deliberately or intentionally taken any banned substance in my career”.

He added that his legal team was working on proving his innocence and that he would co-operate fully with the ITF.

"Nicolas Jarry has been provisionally suspended under Article 8.3.1(c) of the 2019 Tennis Anti-Doping Program, pending determination of the charge against him at a full hearing," the ITF said in a statement here

Jarry said that his first urine test came back clean but the second one might have come back positive because he consumed “multi-vitamins made in Brazil” which could have been contaminated.

"The levels of these substances are so incredibly low that they are equivalent to trillionths of a gram, levels so low that neither substance could have provided me any performance enhancing benefit," Jarry wrote on Instagram here

“I have never deliberately or intentionally taken any banned substance in my career as a tennis player and, in fact, I am completely opposed to doping.

“It strongly looks like a cross-contamination case for the use of multi-vitamins made in Brazil, which my doctor recommended I take since they were guaranteed to be free of banned substances.”