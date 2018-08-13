Nadal withdraws from Cincinnati Masters for extra rest

(Reuters) - World number one Rafa Nadal has withdrawn from the Cincinnati Masters as he adjusts his schedule to retain fitness ahead of his U.S. Open title defense.

Aug 12, 2018; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Rafael Nadal (ESP) returns a ball to Stefanos Tsitsipas (not pictured) during the championship in the Rogers Cup tennis tournament at Aviva Centre. John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The 32-year-old Spaniard swept aside Greek youngster Stefanos Tsitsipas to claim his 80th career title with victory at the Rogers Cup in Toronto on Sunday.

“I am very sorry to announce that I won’t be playing in Cincinnati this year,” Nadal wrote on Twitter late on Sunday.

“No other reason than personally taking care of my body and trying to keep as healthy as I feel now.

“I am very thankful to my friend Andre Silva, Tournament Director of the Cincinnati tournament, who after speaking to him on the phone understood what I said and understands the situation.”

Nadal’s withdrawal leaves world number two Roger Federer, who skipped the Toronto event, as the highest seed in Cincinnati.

The U.S. Open starts on Aug. 27 in New York.