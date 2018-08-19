Djokovic beats Federer to win in Cincinnati

(Reuters) - Novak Djokovic finally got the title that had been missing from his resume as the Serb defeated Swiss world number two Roger Federer, his greatest rival, 6-4 6-4 to win the Cincinnati Masters on Sunday.

Aug 19, 2018; Mason, OH, USA; Novak Djokovic (SRB) returns a shot against Roger Federer (SUI) during the finals in the Western and Southern tennis open at Lindner Family Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

The championship was the only ATP Masters 1000 title the former number one had failed to win in his illustrious career and he finally broke the ice on his sixth try.

In doing so, the Wimbledon champion completed the first Career Golden Masters, having won titles in all nine of the tournaments in the series that began in 1990.